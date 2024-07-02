NEET UG Row: Protesting Students Call For March Towards Parliament On July 2 To Press Their Demands

New Delhi: The students, who have been staging a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar here against the irregularities in NTA-held examinations - NEET UG, PG, and UGC NET, have called for a march towards the Parliament on Tuesday to press their demands.

The indefinite sit-in strike of the protesting students entered the sixth day on Monday.

Scores of students under the banner "India against NTA" gathered at the protest site to continue their agitation against alleged rigging in the said examinations, which started last week on Wednesday.

Students Call Off Their Protest For A Day

The students called off their protest for the day after holding a demonstration and reiterated their demands, which include banning of the NTA and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The students also demanded re-examination of NEET-UG for all and reinstate the old university specific entrance exam system. The members of the Left-affiliated AISA and Delhi University's KYS were among the other student outfits, who participated in the protests.

About The 6th Day Of The Strike

On the sixth day of the strike, the students gathered at the Jantar Mantar and raised "anti-NTA" slogans also demanding Pradhan's resignation. They called off their indefinite sit-in for the day and gave a call for a march towards the Parliament on Tuesday.

The CBI is currently probing incidents of paper leak and corruption in the NTA-held examinations at several centres in Bihar and Gujarat.

NTA Releases New Dates For Holding Cancelled UGC-NET Examination

Meanwhile, the NTA has released new dates for holding the cancelled UGC-NET examination, Joint CSIR-UGC NET, and National Common Entrance Test (NCET) which were earlier postponed.

UGC NET will be conducted afresh from August 21 to September 4. Joint CSIR-UGC NET will be held between July 25-27, while NCET will be conducted on July 10.