NEET UG Row: Ministry Of Education Seeks Suggestions From Parents, Students, Send By July 7 | ANI

The Ministry of Education established a high-level committee aimed at ensuring transparent, smooth, and equitable conduct of examinations. Now, the committee is actively looking for suggestions to reform the examination process in the country.

Between June 27 and July 7, the committee, led by Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, the former chairman of ISRO, is seeking opinions, thoughts, and suggestions from all relevant stakeholders, especially parents and students.

The official handle of Ministry of Education posted on X asking for suggestions at https://innovateindia.mygov.in/examination-reforms-nta/, official website under MyGov.

"A high-level committee chaired by Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, Former Chairman of ISRO, was constituted on June 22, 2024," Ministry of Education posted on X, adding "Comprising members from government organizations, academia, and higher educational institutions, the committee aims to recommend reforms in the examination process, enhance data security protocols, and review the structure and operations of the National Testing Agency (NTA)."

The post further read, "The committee is seeking suggestions, views, and ideas from stakeholders, particularly students and parents, from June 27 to July 7, 2024. Submit your suggestions at: https://innovateindia.mygov.in/examination-reforms-nta/"

Earlier, Dr. K Radhakrishnan, head of the seven-member group had stated that the committee's primary purpose is to connect with parents and children across the country to learn about their concerns and recommendations for the testing system.

Professors B J Rao, vice chancellor of Central University of Hyderabad; Professor Ramamurthy K, professor emeritus, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras; Professor Aditya Mittal, dean of student affairs, IIT Delhi; Govind Jaiswal, joint secretary, Ministry of Education; Pankaj Bansal, co-founder of PeopleStrong and board member, Karmayogi Bharat; and Dr. Randeep Guleria, former director of AIIMS, are among the members of the committee, which was formed by the Ministry of Education.