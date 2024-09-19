NEET UG Round 2 Results Are OUT: How To Check Results For MBBS, BDS Admission, All Details Here

Representative Image | Pixabay

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the seat allotment results for the second round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2024.

This round is for admission to 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MBBS and BDS programs. Candidates who participated in the second round can check the result PDF on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

The choice filling and locking process for NEET UG round 2 concluded on September 16. The MCC extended the registration deadline for this round due to the addition of 225 MBBS seats. The seat allotment results will include details such as NEET rank, allotted quota, allotted institute, course, allotted category, candidate category, and any remarks.

According to the revised counselling schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats can report to their designated colleges between September 20 and 27. The MCC advises candidates to report any discrepancies in the provisional result via email to mccresultquery@gmail.com by 11 AM on September 20.

Candidates allotted a seat in round 2 have the option to indicate their willingness to upgrade by physically reporting to the allotted college. If upgraded to a new seat, they must obtain a relieving letter from their round 1 seat and join the round 2 seat. Additionally, candidates who do not join their allotted seats in round 2 will forfeit their security deposit.

Steps to Check NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result:

1. Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in and go to the 'UG' tab.

2. Click on the link for the ‘NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result.’

3. Log in using your application number and date of birth.

4. The NEET UG round 2 allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check your allocation and download the order for future reference.

For additional information, candidates are advised to visit the MCC official website regularly.