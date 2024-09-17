NEET MDS 2024: Health Ministry Reduces Cutoff; Check Updated Percentile Here

NEET MDS 2024 | Pixabay

The NEET MDS 2024 exam cutoff will be lowered, as announced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Each category's cutoffs have been lowered. The Ministry has decided to reduce the qualifying cut-off percentile for NEET MDS 2024 by 21.692 percent for each category, according to the official notification.

On August 24, 2024, United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) made the request to lower the qualifying percentile. In a letter, the association pleaded with JP Nadda, the union minister of health, to take action regarding the open seats.The seats became vacant at the first cut-off percentile. Therefore, in order to get around this, the doctors had pushed for a lower cut-off percentile.

The United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) has released information about the updated cutoffs through their X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

We are grateful to the @MoHFW_INDIA for acknowledging concerns & reducing the #NEETMDS2024 qualifying marks.

Revised cutoff -

General (UR/EWS) - 28.308

SC/ST/OBC (Including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) - 18.308

UR-PWD - 23.308

The official letter reads, "I am directed to say that this Ministry has decided to lower the qualifying cut-off percentile for NEET-MDS, 2024 by 21.692 percentile for each category (General, SC/ST/OBC and UR-PWD) in pursuance of DCI's MDS Regulations, 2017 and 2nd proviso in clause 7(1) of DC's Master of Dental Surgery course (Ist Amendment) Regulations, 2018."

The cutoffs have been lowered as per the second clause of clause 7(1) of the DGI Master of Dental Surgery course (Itt Amendment) Regulations, 2018 and the MDS Regulations 2017 of DCI.



Additionally, the ministry stated in the notification that NBEMS will shortly release the updated NEET MDS result 2024 with lower qualifying percentiles.