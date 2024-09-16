 NEET 2017 Topper And MAMC Trainee Doctor Dies By Suicide In Delhi, No Note Found
Navdeep Singh, 25, a second-year MD student at Maulana Azad Medical College, died by suicide in his Delhi hostel room. A brilliant student, he held All India Rank 1 in the NEET UG exam.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
No suicide note was found. | Representative image

A 25-year-old student at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) in central Delhi died by suicide on Sunday. Navdeep Singh, a second-year MD student and junior resident in radiology-PG, was found dead in his room at the Parsi Anjuman Guest House.

According to Times Of India report, Navdeep's father grew concerned when his son didn't respond to phone calls and sent a friend to check on him. The friend found the door locked from the inside and, upon breaking it open, he discovered Navdeep's body. The police were immediately informed, and an inquest is currently underway.

Navdeep was a bright student who had achieved an All India Rank 1 in the NEET UG exam 2017. He had completed his MBBS from MAMC and was pursuing his PG in Radiology.

As per the report, no suicide note has been found, leaving the exact circumstances and motivations behind Navdeep's death unclear. The authorities have urged anyone with information or insights into Navdeep's death to come forward and cooperate with the investigation. They will also be interviewing his friends, colleagues, and family to know more.

