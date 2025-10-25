Rajasthan: 2nd-Year MBBS Student Dies By Suicide In Kota; Probe Underway | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kota (Rajasthan): In Rajasthan's Kota, an MBBS second-year student allegedly died by suicide in the Nayapura area, police said on Saturday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ghanshyam said, "The girl lived in government quarters... An MBBS second-year student has committed suicide. The family members have submitted a petition. Postmortem has been conducted."

The ASI furtger said, "Investigation is ongoing. Such information is coming in that the marks were a bit low in studies. Nothing like that (suicide note) was found."

About The Satara Suicide Case

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, a woman doctor allegedly died by suicide in Satara district, leaving a note written on her hand that named a police official and two others, officials said.

Satara Superintendent of Police, Tushar Doshi, said, "A woman doctor committed suicide. A note was found written on her palm naming two people, including a police official. A case has been registered against them under charges of rape and abetment to suicide. The accused PSI has been suspended from duty. Our teams are trying to locate the two accused. A thorough probe and stringent action will be taken." Doshi further stated that a case has been registered under charges of rape and abetment to suicide and confirmed that the Police Sub-Inspector named in the note has been suspended.

Meanwhile, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) condemned the death of Dr Sampada Mundhe at Phaltan in Satara district and called for an immediate and transparent investigation into the incident.

According to a statement issued by FAIMA, "India expresses deep anguish and grave concern over the tragic death of Dr. Sampada Mundhe, a young and dedicated government medical officer serving at Sub-District Hospital, Phaltan (District Satara, Maharashtra). Her untimely demise has deeply shaken the entire medical fraternity across the nation."

FAIMA further stated, "Dr. Mundhe was under severe mental distress linked to official and administrative pressures. Despite repeated attempts to draw attention to her situation and express the emotional and professional challenges she was facing, no meaningful action or relief was extended by the concerned authorities." "This heartbreaking incident reflects the immense psychological burden many doctors silently endure while performing their duties in stressful government setups. It also highlights the urgent need to establish systemic safeguards to prevent such tragedies in the future," the association added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)