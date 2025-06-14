NEET UG Result 2025 Updates: Final Answer Key Released; Scorecard Shortly At neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG Result 2025 | Official Website

NTA NEET UG 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday issued the final answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG). Next, the agency is expected to release the NEET UG 2025 Result shortly. Candidates can check the NEET UG 2025 Result and final answer key at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG test consists of four sets of question papers Set 45, 46, 47, and 48. Based on the final answer key, two questions in each set now have multiple options as the correct answers. Candidates must note that the NEET UG results will depend upon this final answer key. The moment this key is announced, it becomes final and cannot be challenged or modified by objections.

The NEET UG 2025 test for admission to Undergraduate medical courses was held on May 4, 2025, in a single session between 2 PM and 5 PM.

In order to qualify, the candidate needs to reach the minimum percentile required based on his/her category:

- General (Unreserved) – 50th percentile

- OBC, SC, ST – 40th percentile

- General-PwD – 45th percentile

The candidates who are eligible will be mentioned in the All India Merit List, which will place them in order of their All India Rank (AIR) in the NEET UG 2025 result. Admission to undergraduate medical courses everywhere in the nation will be granted purely on the merit list and as per the reservation guidelines prevailing.

NEET UG Final Answer Key: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET UG Final Answer Key 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: The NEET UG Final Answer Key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the NEET UG Final Answer Key 2025 PDF and save it for the future reference.

NEET UG Final Answer Key PDF Direct Link