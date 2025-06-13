NEET UG Result 2025: Check List Of India’s Best Medical Colleges

By: Ritesh Kumar | June 13, 2025
AIIMS Delhi retains the top spot: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is ranked number 1 in India for medical education according to NIRF 2024, known for its academic excellence and research output.
PGIMER Chandigarh at 2nd position: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, holds the second rank, recognized for its advanced postgraduate training and research.
CMC Vellore secures third place: Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, is ranked third, acclaimed for its quality healthcare education and community service.
NIMHANS Bangalore in the top 4th: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, is ranked fourth, specializing in mental health and neurosciences.
JIPMER Puducherry rounds out the top 5: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, is ranked fifth, known for its robust undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
Comprehensive ranking methodology: NIRF evaluates colleges based on teaching, learning resources, research, graduation outcomes, outreach, inclusivity, and peer perception, ensuring a holistic assessment.
Essential guide for NEET aspirants: The NIRF 2024 ranking serves as a crucial reference for students preparing for NEET and seeking admission to top medical colleges in India.
