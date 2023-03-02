NEET UG: NTA official confirmed registration date starts March 5

Representative Image | PTI

As per the Indian express report the registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 exam will commence by March 5 2023. NTA official confirmed the news to the National Media house.

Once released, candidates will be able to apply at the official NTA website neet.nta.nic.in. The official informed, “The tentative date decided by NTA for beginning the NEET UG 2023 registration is March 5.”

As per the NTA calendar, the NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023. Meanwhile the registration was earlier scheduled to take place between the second week of January to last week of February.