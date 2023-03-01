e-Paper Get App
NEET-UG 2023 application form to be out soon; click here for more details

NTA will also be uploading the NEET information brochure 2023 for this academic year, which will have the details on NEET syllabus, registration date, documents required, eligibility criteria, exam pattern and more.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | FP NEWS SERVICE

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the National Eligibility cum Entrance-Undergraduate (NEET UG- 2023) registration today, March 1. NTA will also be uploading the NEET information brochure 2023 for this academic year, which will have the details on NEET syllabus, registration date, documents required, eligibility criteria, exam pattern and more.

Aspirants for MBBS admission must submit the NEET 2023 application form through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

How to apply for NEET-UG

  1. Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in

  2. Click on NEET UG 2023 link available on the page.

  3. Enter the login details and fill in the application form. If logging in for the first time, register yourself.

  4. Pay examination fee

  5. Once completed, click on submit.

Then your application will be submitted.

Download your application form and keep a hard copy of the same for future needs.

article-image

NEET-UG 2023, All you need to know

NEET 2023 registration date - March 1 (expected)

Application form last date - yet to be announced 

NEET UG 2023 exam date - May 7 

Mode of exam - Pen and Paper based exam

Total number of questions- 200 

Type of questions- Multiple-choice questions

NEET UG 2023 Application Form Fee

General: ₹1,600 + GST; (₹8,500 outside India)

General-EWS/ OBC-NCL: ₹1,500 +GST

SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender: ₹900 +GST

NEET UG- 2023 will be held in 13 different languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi and Urdu. 

Applicants will have to select the preferred language while filling out the NEET application form 2023.

