NEET UG counselling: MCC adds 22 MBBS seats in round two

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added 22 new seats in the second round of National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022. Additional MBBS seats have been added to the Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Government Medical College in Durg (Chhattisgarh).

The MCC had received information from CCM Government Medical College, Durg about new seats which could not be contributed by the colleges before the start of round 2 of UG counselling 2022 as LoPs from NMC were received on November 9, 2022.

"The competent authority has decided to include the new MBBS seats in the seat matrix of round 2 of UG counselling 2022 for the larger interest of candidates," said a statement published by the MCC.

According to the MCC notice, the CCM Government Medical College (Institute Code- 200612) has added two seats in the EWS category, six seats in the OBC category, three seats in the SC category, one seat in the ST category, and ten seats in the unreserved category of the MBBS programme.