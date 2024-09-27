NEET UG Counselling 2024: MCC Issues Important Update For Candidates—Details Here!

Representational Pic

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an important notification for candidates wishing to resign from their seats in Round 1 and Round 2 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) Counselling 2024. The deadline to resign is October 1, following numerous requests from candidates.

The notification states, “We inform all candidates that requests are being received from UG candidates who wish to resign their Round-1 or Round-2 seats for various reasons. Therefore, the competent authority has decided to allow such candidates to resign from their seats. Applicants who desire to leave their Round-1 or Round-2 seat can do so until 05:00 P.M. on October 1, 2024.”

Important Instructions

The committee provided the following instructions for candidates wishing to resign:

- Round-1 candidates who did not receive an upgrade in Round-2 can resign from their seats without losing their security deposit.

- Freshly allotted Round-2 candidates may resign but will forfeit their security deposit.

- Candidates who received an upgrade in Round 2 and joined the seat but wish to resign can do so by forfeiting their seats within the resignation time frame.

- To resign, candidates must report to their allotted institute.

- A resignation letter must be generated online through the MCC’s website; otherwise, the resignation will be deemed ‘Null & Void.’

The MCC announced the NEET UG Counselling Round 2 seat allotment results on September 19. Candidates satisfied with the result need to report to their allotted institute for the document verification process by today, September 27.

The MCC conducts NEET UG counselling annually in four rounds for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MBBS and BDS programmes at government and private medical and dental institutes.