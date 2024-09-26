AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024 | Istock Images

The seat allocation results for round 2 of the Ayush NEET UG 2024 were made public on September 26, 2024 by the Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee, or AACCC. Candidates who registered for Round 2 counselling can access the seat allocation result at aaccc.gov.in, the AACCC's official website.

Applicants selected for Round 2 should report to the designated institution between September 27, 2024, and October 3, 2024. AACCC/NCISM/NCH will verify the joined candidate data between September 4, 2024, and October 5, 2024.

How to check?

-Go to aaccc.gov.in to access the official AACCC website.

-On the home page, click the link for the AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment results.

-Upon opening a new page, candidates will need to input their login credentials.

-Your seat assignment result will show on the screen after you click "Submit."

-Examine the outcome and save the document.

-For future reference, keep a hard copy of the same.



Counselling will be conducted in four rounds: the first, second, third, and the straw vacancy round (SVR-DU). The AACCC will hold three online rounds: the first, second, and third rounds. Candidates can visit the AACCC's official website for additional pertinent information.



Undergraduate (BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS/B.Pharm-ITRA) admission to all India quota (AIQ) seats is handled through AACCC counselling. Candidates should check the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee's official website for more updates.