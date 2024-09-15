 NEET UG Counselling 2024: MCC Announces Revised Schedule, Round 2 Seat Allotment Result On Sept 19
NEET UG Counselling 2024: MCC Announces Revised Schedule, Round 2 Seat Allotment Result On Sept 19

Updated schedules include new seats. Results are announced on September 19, with further steps for selected candidates.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Representative Image

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the registration process for Round 2 of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) counselling 2024. Registration for Round 2 has reopened, with the choice filling process ending on September 16. The PwD portal is active until noon on September 16. Additionally, the option to resign without forfeiture will be available until 11 am tomorrow.

The counselling schedule has been updated to include new seats, as detailed on the official website. According to the MCC's official notice, “The competent authority has decided to extend the Schedule for Round-2 of UG Counselling 2024 and revise the schedule of further rounds to incorporate new seats into the Round-2 matrix, following fresh Letters of Permission (LoPs) issued by NMC/MoHFW.”

Candidates can register on the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in. Those who did not secure a seat in the first round are encouraged to apply now. The seat allotment results will be announced on September 19, and selected candidates will need to report to their colleges for admission and document verification.

**How to Register for NEET UG Counselling 2024:**

1. Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on the ‘UG Medical’ section.

3. Select the ‘New Login Registration’ option under the candidate activity board.

4. Enter your NEET UG roll number, password, and security pin as prompted.

5. Complete and submit the application form.

6. Pay the registration fee.

7. Download and print or screenshot a copy of the form for future reference.

For the All India Quota (15 percent), Deemed Universities, Central Universities, all AIIMS institutes, and JIPMER (Puducherry and Karaikal), MCC will conduct four rounds of counselling: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and an Online Stray Vacancy Round.

