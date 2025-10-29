 MP Board Exam 2026: Class 12 Geography Paper Rescheduled To March 5; Check Revised Timetable For Class 10 And 12
MP Board Exam 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has revised the 2026 exam schedule, postponing the Class 12 Geography paper to March 5. The Class 12 exams will begin on February 7, while Class 10 exams will start on February 11, both from 9 AM to 12 noon.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
MP Board Exam 2026

According to the official circular, the Geography examination date alone has been altered, whereas the rest of the schedule remains unchanged. Schools have been directed to display the revised timetable on notice boards for students’ awareness.

The MPBSE has also directed that all the students should arrive at exam centres by 8 AM, as no entry will be allowed after 8:45 AM. Answer sheets will be given at 8:50 AM and question papers at 8:55 AM.

The practical examination of the regular students will be held in their own schools, whereas for private candidates will be carried out at centres allocated between 10th February and 10th March, 2026. In exceptional cases, practical examinations can also be conducted on holidays.

MP Board Class 12th Exam 2026

MP Board Class 12th Exam 2026 | Official Notification

MP Board Class 10th Exam 2026

MP Board Class 10th Exam 2026 | Official Notification

The Board has made it clear that even if the government announces any public or local holiday, the exams will go ahead according to the notified schedule. Students can find the detailed schedule and updates on the official website at mpbse.nic.in.

