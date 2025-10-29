UGC Cautions Students Against Fake Universities, Delhi Tops List With 10 Unrecognised Institutions; Check List

UGC Issues Alert on Fake Universities | Image: Canva

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a new advisory warning students against joining unrecognised institutions that have been running without valid approval. The warning follows the regulator's attention to the Institute of Management and Engineering, Delhi, Kotla Mubarakpur, for supposedly granting degree programmes without approval, a clear breach of Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956.

As per the Commission, the institute is neither set up by any Central or State Act nor under Sections 2(f) or 3 of the UGC Act, which implies that all the degrees issued by it are not valid for academic as well as professional purposes.

UGC information indicates that at present, 22 fake universities are operational in India as a whole, with 10 of them being in Delhi, followed by Uttar Pradesh (4). Further, such unrecognised institutions have been discovered in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Puducherry.

Reiterating the alert, the UGC highlighted that most of these institutes deceive students by presenting themselves as authentic universities and issuing degrees which carry no legal or academic value. The Commission has asked aspirants to check the recognition status of any university or college on the authentic UGC website before applying, in order to protect their academic and career interests.

State-wise List of Institutions Declared Fake

Delhi

-All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences, Alipur

-Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj

-United Nations University, Delhi

-Vocational University, Delhi

-ADR-Centric Judicial University, Rajendra Place

-Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi

-Vishwakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Sanjay Enclave

-Spiritual University, Rohini

-World Peace of United Nations University, Pitampura

-Institute of Management and Engineering, Kotla Mubarakpur

Uttar Pradesh

-Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad

-Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh

-Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow

-Mahamaya Technical University, Noida

Andhra Pradesh

-Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur

-Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam

Kerala

-International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine, Kozhikode

-St. John’s University, Kishanattam

West Bengal

-Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

-Institute of Alternative Medicine & Research, Kolkata

Maharashtra

-Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

Puducherry

-Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Thilaspet