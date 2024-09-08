NEET UG 2024 Counselling: More Than 600 Seats Have Been Added In Round 2 At mcc.nic.in

FP Photo

Six hundred and fourteen seats have been added to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 in its second phase by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The details about the additional medical seats has been updated at the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling.

There are now seven NEET UG seats available in five Andhra Pradesh medical colleges, seven in four Maharashtra medical colleges, and 600 in eight Telangana medical colleges. 50% of the medical seats in Telangana are reserved for women, but all genders are welcome to apply for the seats in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Aditionally, notifications have been sent out regarding 6947 virtual openings for round 2 admission to MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programs. Many colleges in West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Punjab, Puducherry, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi (NCT), Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Bihar, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands now have virtual seats added.

Among these medical institutions are the Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences (200 seats), Malla Reddy Dental College for Women (100 seats), Malla Reddy Medical College for Women (200 seats), and Malla Reddy Institute of Dental Sciences (100 seats) in Hyderabad.

Registration & Choice Filling For Round 2 Began On September 5

According to the official schedule, the registration and choice filling for round 2 began on September 5 and candidates will be able to apply for the second round of counselling till September 10.

By September 10, 2024, candidates must lock their favorite choices. The results of the NEET UG Counseling 2024 Round 2 seat allotment will be released on September 13. Candidates who receive a seat in this round must report to the colleges they have been assigned between September 14 and September 20, 2024.

For round 2 counselling, a total of 453 candidates have been converted provisionally from Indian to NRI on the basis of scrutiny of documents sent to the MCC. However, the candidates will be considered under the NRI quota upon submission of original documents at the time of reporting.