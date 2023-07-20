NEET UG Counselling 2023: These States Have Begin Registration

NEET UG Counselling 2023 | Representational image

The registration for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) counselling are going on in different states of the country. yesterday the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today opened the registration for round 1 All India Quota (AIQ) seats. Candidates who have qualified NEET 2023 and have secured the minimum cut-off marks will be eligible to apply online at mcc.nic.in for the 15 percent AIQ seats in medical colleges offering admission in MBBS, BDS and other UG medical courses.

Here is a list of states that have begin the registration for NEET UG 2023 Counselling.

J&K NEET counselling 2023 Registration begins:

The J&K NEET 2023 application form has been released along with the information brochure on July 19, at jkbopee.gov.in. Eligible candidates can submit the application form for J&K MBBS 2023 on or before July 23.

Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2023 Registration last date:

The Karnataka NEET UG 2023 counselling registration window is available in online mode at kea.kar.nic.in. Eligible candidates can register for Karnataka MBBS admission 2023 till July 21 (11:59 PM).

Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023 official website:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will conduct the 85% state quota counselling admissions at cetcell.mahacet.org. The schedule for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023 is yet to be announced by the authorities.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 at tnmedicalselection.org

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research notified that it has published the eligibility lists for NRI, linguistic minority (Telugu, Malayalam), Christian minority, and CMC Vellore categories. Candidates can raise grievances against the lists, if any, by July 21 at tnmedicalselection.net.

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2023: Provisional rank list released at cee.kerala.gov.in:

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) released the Kerala National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling provisional rank list. The state medical and ayurveda provisional rank lists prepared based on NEET UG score is available on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

Punjab NEET UG counselling 2023:

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has announced that the choice filling facility for Punjab NEET UG counselling 2023 will begin from July 26 at the official website, bfuhs.ac.in. The registration for the counselling will end today for MBBS, BDS admission in Punjab medical colleges.

HP NEET UG counselling 2023 dates released:

The Atal Medical & Research University, Himachal Pradesh, will conduct the registrations for HP MBBS/BDS from today, July 20. Eligible candidates will be able to fill HP NEET application form 2023 till July 25 (12 noon).

Andhra Pradesh NEET UG counselling begins on its official website:

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Vijayawada is the competent authority to conduct Andhra Pradesh NEET counselling 2023. Any latest update can be checked at drysr.uhsap.in

Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG counselling 2023 schedule out:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences (ANIIMS), Port Blair has announced state NEET UG counselling 2023 dates for admission to 97 state-quota MBBS seats out of a total of 117 approved seats.

As per the schedule, the registration will begin from tomorrow, July 21 and the last date to apply is July 28. Candidates will be able to apply on the official website of ANIIMS. The provisional merit list will be uploaded on July 29 and the final merit list on August 1.

Telangana NEET UG counselling on its official website:

Telangana NEET UG counselling 2023 official website is knruhs.telangana.gov.in. The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) which conducts the NEET UG Counselling in the state has asked candidates who have applied for Persons with Disability (PwD) quota to appear for assessment between July 21 to July 23.

The university has issued the rank-wise schedule for the candidates who have applied for MBBS admissions on the official website.

West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2023 schedule out at wbmcc.nic.in

The Directorate of Medical Education, West Bengal has released the West Bengal NEET UG counselling 2023 schedule on the official website, wbmcc.nic.in. The online registration will start from July 25.

Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2023 will start the registration soon on its official website:

As per the latest update on NEET UG 2023 counselling, the official website of Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 counselling has not been active yet.