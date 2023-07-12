Registrations For Kerala NEET PG 2023 Counselling Extended Till July 18; Apply At cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala NEET PG 2023 | Representational Pic

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala has extended Kerala NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration. The last date to apply has been extended till July 18, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The application fees for general and service quota category candidates is ₹1000/-, SC/ST category candidates is ₹500/-. Service quota candidates will have to pay an additional amount of Rs.1000/- if they apply for general seat also. Application fee once remitted will not be refunded. For more related details candidates can check CEE Kerala.

As per the official notice, candidates who have qualified in the NEET PG 2023 and are interested for admission to Post Graduate Medical (Degree) Courses, 2023 in the State Quota seats in Government Medical Colleges and Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram and to the entire seats including Minority Quota and NRI Quota seats available in Private Self Financing Medical Colleges in Kerala can apply for it.

Applicants should be in possession of MBBS degree or provisional MBBS pass certificate recognized by NMC (MCI) with MBBS qualification registered permanently or provisionally with NMC (MCI) or State Medical Council and who have completed one year of internship or are likely to complete it on or before August 11, 2023 can apply through these simple steps given below.

Steps to apply for Kerala NEET PG 2023 Counselling: