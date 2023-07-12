Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration Ends Today, Direct Link Here

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: | Representational Pic

Directorate of Medical Education, DME Tamil Nadu will close the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration on July 12, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for MBBS / BDS Courses for the academic year 2023-2024 session can do it through the official site of DME, TN at tnmedicalselection.net.

Previously the last date was July 10, which was extended till July 12, 2023 till 5 pm. The Candidates should have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or should complete 17 years on or before December 31, 2023. Admission to MBBS / BDS Degree Courses for academic session (2023-24) shall be based solely on marks obtained in the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET–UG 2023).

The application fees is ₹500/- for general category candidates. All Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiyar) / Scheduled Tribe candidates of Tamil Nadu native are EXEMPTED from payment of the cost of the application.

A total amount of ₹30000/- as security deposit will have to be paid for government quota and Rs. 1,00,000/- for Management Quota.

The Security Deposit will be forfeited if a candidate who has been allotted a seat in the Second Round or subsequent rounds and does not join the respective institution. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DME, TN.

Direct link to register for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling

Steps to register for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: