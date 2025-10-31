West Bengal WBCHSE HS Class 12 Semester 3 Result 2026 Out: 93.72% Students Pass; South 24 Parganas Tops District-Wise Performance

WBCHSE WB HS Third Semester Result 2026 | File Image

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday announced the results of the state's first-ever semester-based Class 12 (Uchha Madhyamik) examination, which introduced a key change in the evaluation system. The overall pass percentage stood at 93.72%. South 24 Parganas recorded the best performance among the districts, followed by Nadia and Howrah, as per the media reports.

This year, a total of 6.45 lakh candidates appeared for Semester 3 exams in the new format. Results were announced in a press conference organised at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata, before being published online on wbchse.wb.gov.in and result.wb.gov.in from 2 PM onwards.

Stream-Wise Performance

The Science stream once again dominated with 98.80% pass percentage, followed by Commerce at 94.19% and Arts at 92.54%.

Top Performers and Marks Distribution

Of the 69 students who secured positions among the top 10 ranks, three are girls. Only one topper is from the Commerce stream and the rest are from Science. No student from the Arts stream figured in the top 10 this year.

Regarding the marks distribution, 41.16% of the students secured first division, whereas 10.4% achieved 'star marks' with 75% and above. Only 0.48% of candidates scored 90% and above, reflecting the competitiveness of this new semester evaluation pattern.

Checking and Verification of Results

Students can download their WB HS Semester 3 scorecards from the official websites after 2 PM using their roll and registration numbers. The mark sheet will include the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise scores, total marks, percentage, and qualifying status. Candidates are advised to verify their details carefully, and in case of discrepancies, report immediately to their respective schools for correction.

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 Direct Link