 NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule OUT at mcc.nic.in; Check Details Here
NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule OUT at mcc.nic.in; Check Details Here

The choice filling window will be available from July 28 till August 2, and processing of seat allotment will be available on August 3 and 4. The result of first seat allotment list will release on August 5.

FPJ Education Desk | Updated on: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 02:45 PM IST

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 counselling. Students who had registered themselves can now check the complete schedule from the official website at mcc.nic.in.

The NEET PG counselling schedule registration will begin on July 27 and the last date to register for list 1 is August 1 till 8 pm, according to the schedule.

After this, the choice filling window will be available from July 28 till August 2, and processing of seat allotment will be available on August 3 and 4. The result of first seat allotment list will release on August 5.

Registrations for second allotment list will be conducted from August 17 till 21, and the choice filling window will be available from August 18 till 22, after which the processing of seat allotment will be available on August 23 and 24. The result for this round will be declared on August 25.

The third round result of seat allotment will be released on September 16, followed by the fourth round on October 4.

Candidates will get admissions on the basis of their NEET PG 2023 scores. NEET PG 2023 result was declared on 14 March. The exam was held on 5 March for over two lakh candidates.

Published on: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
