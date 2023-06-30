 Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023, Registration Deadline Extended Till July 7
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023, Registration Deadline Extended Till July 7

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023, Registration Deadline Extended Till July 7

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023: Candidates can purchase pin, register and upload documents at medadmgujarat.org till July 7.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023, Registration deadline extended till July 7 |

The registration window for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 will close on July 7. The Admission Committee for Professional Post-Graduate Medical Courses (ACPPGMEC) has extended the deadline for submitting the application form. Candidates who have yet to apply can do so by visiting the official website - medadmgujarat.org.

Candidates will be able to purchase pin for online registration till 2 pm and will be able to complete registration and upload documents till 5 pm on 7 July. “Dates of Document Verification and Submission of photocopies of Documents at Help Center is extended up to 01:00 p.m. on 8th July, 2023,” the admission committee said on the official website.

Gujarat NEET PG counselling 2023: Revised schedule

Purchase of online PIN number for registration: Till 7 July, 2 pm
Online registration and uploading of documents: Till 7 July, 5 pm
Document verification at help centres: Till 8 July, 1 pm

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling: Documents required

  • MBBS, BDS attempt-wise marksheets of all years.

  • Copy of NEET PG 2023 marksheet

  • Internship completion certificate on or before August 11

  • Provisional registration of state medical or dental council or medical, dental

  • council of India (in case of fresh candidates only who have just completed their internship) or permanent registration of state medical or dental council OR medical or dental council of India (in case of old pass out candidates)

  • School leaving certificate or transfer certificate--compulsory for all candidates and birth

  • certificate or passport (If birth place not mentioned in other certificates)

  • Caste certificate

  • EWS certificate

  • Disability certificate

  • Class 12 marksheet

  • Domicile certificate

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins At tnmedicalselection.net
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023, Registration Deadline Extended Till July 7

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023, Registration Deadline Extended Till July 7

JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2023: Releasing Today at jkbose.nic.in; Details Inside

JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2023: Releasing Today at jkbose.nic.in; Details Inside

Delhi High Court To Hear On July 3 Plea Challenging UPSC Civil Services Exam Prelims

Delhi High Court To Hear On July 3 Plea Challenging UPSC Civil Services Exam Prelims

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Proposes Political Training Institute For Graduates

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Proposes Political Training Institute For Graduates

'When You Attach To Someone..,' Watch PM Modi's Interaction With Youths In Delhi Metro

'When You Attach To Someone..,' Watch PM Modi's Interaction With Youths In Delhi Metro