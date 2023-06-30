Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023, Registration deadline extended till July 7 |

The registration window for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 will close on July 7. The Admission Committee for Professional Post-Graduate Medical Courses (ACPPGMEC) has extended the deadline for submitting the application form. Candidates who have yet to apply can do so by visiting the official website - medadmgujarat.org.

Candidates will be able to purchase pin for online registration till 2 pm and will be able to complete registration and upload documents till 5 pm on 7 July. “Dates of Document Verification and Submission of photocopies of Documents at Help Center is extended up to 01:00 p.m. on 8th July, 2023,” the admission committee said on the official website.

Gujarat NEET PG counselling 2023: Revised schedule

Purchase of online PIN number for registration: Till 7 July, 2 pm

Online registration and uploading of documents: Till 7 July, 5 pm

Document verification at help centres: Till 8 July, 1 pm

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling: Documents required

MBBS, BDS attempt-wise marksheets of all years.

Copy of NEET PG 2023 marksheet

Internship completion certificate on or before August 11

Provisional registration of state medical or dental council or medical, dental

council of India (in case of fresh candidates only who have just completed their internship) or permanent registration of state medical or dental council OR medical or dental council of India (in case of old pass out candidates)

School leaving certificate or transfer certificate--compulsory for all candidates and birth

certificate or passport (If birth place not mentioned in other certificates)

Caste certificate

EWS certificate

Disability certificate

Class 12 marksheet

Domicile certificate