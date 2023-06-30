Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023, Registration deadline extended till July 7

The registration window for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 will close on July 7. The Admission Committee for Professional Post-Graduate Medical Courses (ACPPGMEC) has extended the deadline for submitting the application form. Candidates who have yet to apply can do so by visiting the official website - medadmgujarat.org.
Candidates will be able to purchase pin for online registration till 2 pm and will be able to complete registration and upload documents till 5 pm on 7 July. “Dates of Document Verification and Submission of photocopies of Documents at Help Center is extended up to 01:00 p.m. on 8th July, 2023,” the admission committee said on the official website.
Gujarat NEET PG counselling 2023: Revised schedule
Purchase of online PIN number for registration: Till 7 July, 2 pm
Online registration and uploading of documents: Till 7 July, 5 pm
Document verification at help centres: Till 8 July, 1 pm
Gujarat NEET PG Counselling: Documents required
MBBS, BDS attempt-wise marksheets of all years.
Copy of NEET PG 2023 marksheet
Internship completion certificate on or before August 11
Provisional registration of state medical or dental council or medical, dental
council of India (in case of fresh candidates only who have just completed their internship) or permanent registration of state medical or dental council OR medical or dental council of India (in case of old pass out candidates)
School leaving certificate or transfer certificate--compulsory for all candidates and birth
certificate or passport (If birth place not mentioned in other certificates)
Caste certificate
EWS certificate
Disability certificate
Class 12 marksheet
Domicile certificate
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)