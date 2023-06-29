Tamil Nadu: NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins At tnmedicalselection.net

NEET UG Counselling 2023 | Representational Pic

The Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu has started for the state's National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2023 for the government and management quota seats. Candidates have the opportunity to apply for the same on the official website tnmedicalselection.net.

The last date to apply is July 10 till 5 PM.

Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fees of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 for government and management quota seats respectively.

Tamil Nadu NEET Counseling 2023: Documents required

Class 10, 11 marksheet

Class 12 marksheet or any other equivalent to the exam.

Admit card and score card for NEET UG 2023.

Transfer and Nativity Certificate (and a Community certificate if needed.

Certificate for proof of study from Class 6 to Class 12 for ones who studied in Tamil Nadu.

Candidates who attended government schools in Tamil Nadu from Grades 6 through 12 must present a genuine certificate from the Chief Education Officer to qualify for the 7.5% special reservation.

For fee exemption income certificate of the parent.

Read Also NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule Soon; Check Details Here

Eligibility certificate

Court orders and additional documents (if any)

Tamil Nadu MBBS Registration 2023: Steps to take