 Tamil Nadu: NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins At tnmedicalselection.net
HomeEducationTamil Nadu: NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins At tnmedicalselection.net

Tamil Nadu: NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins At tnmedicalselection.net

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
article-image
NEET UG Counselling 2023 | Representational Pic

The Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu has started for the state's National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2023 for the government and management quota seats. Candidates have the opportunity to apply for the same on the official website tnmedicalselection.net.

The last date to apply is July 10 till 5 PM.

Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fees of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 for government and management quota seats respectively.

Tamil Nadu NEET Counseling 2023: Documents required

  • Class 10, 11 marksheet

  • Class 12 marksheet or any other equivalent to the exam.

  • Admit card and score card for NEET UG 2023.

  • Transfer and Nativity Certificate (and a Community certificate if needed.

  • Certificate for proof of study from Class 6 to Class 12 for ones who studied in Tamil Nadu.

  • Candidates who attended government schools in Tamil Nadu from Grades 6 through 12 must present a genuine certificate from the Chief Education Officer to qualify for the 7.5% special reservation.

  • For fee exemption income certificate of the parent.

Eligibility certificate

Court orders and additional documents (if any)

Tamil Nadu MBBS Registration 2023: Steps to take

  • Go to tnmedicalselection.net, the site's main page.

  • Click on 'Click here' to apply for MBBS and BDS degree courses by selecting the corresponding link.

  • Candidates will be taken to a different page.

  • Click on "online application" now, followed by "new registration."

  • Log in after registering to complete the application.

  • Upload the necessary files, then pay the application fee.

  • After reviewing it, save the application form

