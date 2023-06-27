NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule Soon; Check Details Here

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 27, 2023
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2023 Counselling is expected to begin soon.
National Medical Commission (NMC) will start the admission process for UG courses in July.
Candidates who have cleared the NEET UG 2023 examination, will be required to register for the Counselling to seek admissions for MBBS, BDS courses.
Once the NEET counselling schedule is released, candidates can view it on the official website at mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2023 Counselling is also expected to begin in the Next Month. It is expected that the process will start by July 15.
