NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule Soon; Check Details Here

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 27, 2023

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2023 Counselling is expected to begin soon.

i stock -Representational Pic

National Medical Commission (NMC) will start the admission process for UG courses in July.

Representative image

Candidates who have cleared the NEET UG 2023 examination, will be required to register for the Counselling to seek admissions for MBBS, BDS courses.

Unsplash (Representative image)

Once the NEET counselling schedule is released, candidates can view it on the official website at mcc.nic.in

Representational Pic

NEET PG 2023 Counselling is also expected to begin in the Next Month. It is expected that the process will start by July 15.

Representational Pic - i-stock

Thanks For Reading!

NEET 2023: Here's All You Need To Know About Major Changes In UG, PG, Counselling Process
Find out More