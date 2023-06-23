NEET 2023: Here's All You Need To Know About Major Changes In UG, PG, Counselling Process

Representational Image | PTI

As per multiple reports, the undergraduate and postgraduate counselling procedures for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test are set to undergo major changes as states across India have already received a draft of the modifications from The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The NEET PG, UG counselling procedure will see both the state and India counselling procedure being undertaken together.

Individuals, who are in the first two rounds of counselling, can also participate virtually in the counselling process. They have to show up personally for the third round. Scanned copies of the certificate can be submitted online and examined directly by the institute.

Another significant change has come in the form of a candidate's seat being upgraded up until the first round. The ministry has also recommended uniform counselling for admission to private institutions.

Moreover, the new guidelines in light of Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2023 will also see new rules seeking to standardise MBBS courses. As per the guidelines, admission processes for MBBS courses should also be done with by August 2023.

The NMC has also stopped offering supplemental batches to students who perform weakly on their annual assessments.