NEET UG Counselling 2021: Mop-up round results declared at mcc.nic.in, check details here

The National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 counselling mop-up round final result has been announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates can view and download the mop-up round final result at mcc.nic.in, the official website. "The reporting for the mop-up round of UG Counselling 2021 has begun," according to the MCC notification.

Here's how to check Mop-Up round result

1. Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in.

2. Select the'mop-up round result' link.

3. To login, enter your NEET UG roll number and other required credentials.

4. Download the result.

The MCC has requested that candidates download the 'Sandes' app in order to receive updates on NEET UG counselling.

Instead of the previous two rounds, MCC NEET UG counselling for AIQ seats will be held in four rounds: AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

MCC is in charge of NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ, as well as seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS), and AIIMS and JIPMER seats.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 11:38 AM IST