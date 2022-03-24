NEET UG 2021 Counselling: Procedure For Wards Of Deceased Covid Warriors Extended to March 28

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has lengthened the application process date for children of deceased COVID-19 warriors for five MBBS seats in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 counselling.

The application process will now be concluded on March 28, and the candidates can apply on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 01:11 PM IST