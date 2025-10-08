NEET UG 2025 Counselling: MCC To Announce Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Today; Reporting From October 9 To 17

NEET UG 2025 Counselling | Image: Canva

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the result of NEET UG 2025 Round 3 seat allotment today, October 8, on its official website at mcc.nic.in. Those candidates who attended the third round of counselling can find out the allotment status using their credentials as soon as the link is made live.

After the declaration, shortlisted candidates have to report to the prescribed medical colleges between October 9 and October 17, 2025, to confirm their admission. On October 18 and 19, 2025, institutes will verify the data.

More than 130 MBBS Seats Added in Round 3

In another update, MCC has increased 139 MBBS seats in Round 3 to provide additional chances to NEET UG candidates. The new seats have been allotted over six states, i.e., Delhi (NCT), Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi (NCT): 42 seats increased at ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Basaidarapur (under IP University and CW quotas).

Gujarat: 25 new seats at ESIC Medical College, Naroda.

Haryana: 15 more seats at ESIC Medical College, Faridabad.

Maharashtra: 25 seats at ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Andheri (Mumbai).

Punjab: 25 seats at ESIC Medical College, Ludhiana.

Uttar Pradesh: 7 seats at Autonomous State Medical College, Amethi.

These seats were added under different categories of General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PH to ensure wider inclusion for medical aspirants under the All India and the ESI quotas.

Seat allotment processing of this round was done on 7th October. Candidates should strictly follow the reporting schedule and avoid any default, as it may result in cancellation of allotted seat.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Here's How To Check Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the NEET UG Counselling 2025 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Note: Download the NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result and take a printout for future reference.