 Education Ministry Extends Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration; Check New Dates And Prize Details
The Ministry of Education has extended the registration deadline for Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 till October 11 to allow more students from Classes 6 to 12 to participate. The nationwide innovation challenge encourages young minds to design solutions under four themes — Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local, and Samriddh Bharat.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 | Official Website

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: The Ministry of Education has extended the registration date for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, an all-India innovation challenge for students of Classes 6 to 12, till October 11, 2025. The earlier closing date for registration was October 6.

Organised by the Ministry of Education's Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), in cooperation with the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Buildathon focuses on building innovation and creative problem-solving at the school level. It encourages students to design solutions or prototypes based on four themes, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local, and Samriddh Bharat.

Buildathon Schedule and Activities

Preparatory work involving the formation of teams, mentoring exercises, and brainstorming of ideas will be held between October 11 and 12. October 13 will be the day of the synchronised live Buildathon, which will be broadcast live throughout schools across the country. Schools can upload their innovation videos from October 13 to 31, 2025, and the evaluation process will continue from November 1 to December 31, 2025. The final awards and felicitation of winners will occur in January 2026.

article-image

Participation and Registration Details

All students of Classes 6 to 12 from India are eligible to participate in the competition. Each team must consist of 3–5 students from one school, and there is no restriction on the number of teams from an institution. Schools may register teams on the official portal at vbb.mic.gov.in.

Awards and Recognition

A jury of experts will review all the entries received and choose the potential innovations for awards at the district, state, and national levels. Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 offers an aggregate pool of awards worth ₹1 crore, which will be awarded to 10 national, 100 state, and 1,000 district-level champions. In addition to the monetary awards, winning teams will also be given long-term mentorship, corporate sponsorship, and access to necessary resources to develop and execute their innovative solutions.

