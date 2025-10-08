Telangana Police Recruitment 2025: Registration Opens For 1,743 Driver & Shramik Posts At tgprb.in; Check Eligibility, Fee, Selection Process

Telangana Police Recruitment 2025: Registration for Drivers and Shramik positions was opened on October 8, 2025 by the Telangana Police Recruitment Board, or TLSPRB. Those who wish to apply for the aforementioned positions can check and locate the direct link on TLSPRB's official website, tgprb.in. The application deadline is October 28, 2025. This hiring campaign will fill 1743 positions inside the company.
Telangana Police Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 1,743
Driver posts: 1,000
Shramik posts: 743
Telangana Police Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria
Drivers:
Age: 22 to 35 years as on July 1, 2025
Educational Qualification: Must have passed SSC or an equivalent exam approved by the state government as on July 1, 2025
Shramiks:
Age: 18 to 30 years as on July 1, 2025
Educational/Training Qualification: Must have completed an ITI in any of the following trades as of July 1, 2025:
- Diesel/Motor Vehicle Mechanic
- Sheet Metal/MVBB
- Fitter
- Auto Electrician
- Electrician
- Painter
- Welder
- Cutting and Sewing/Upholstery
- Millwright Mechanic
- Or an equivalent Centre of Excellence program in their trade
Telangana Police Recruitment 2025: Application fees
Driver Posts:
General & Other Categories: ₹600
SC/ST (Telangana local candidates): ₹300
Shramik Posts:
General & Other Categories: ₹400
SC/ST (Telangana local candidates): ₹200
Payment Mode: Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or other options available on the TSLPRB website.
Telangana Police Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply
To submit your application online, take the actions listed below:
Step 1: Go to tgprb.in, the official website.
Step 2: Select the "TSLPRB TSRTC Recruitment 2025" link from the homepage.
Step 3: Select the "Apply Online" menu item.
Step 4: Provide the necessary information, including your name, contact details, and educational background.
Step 5: Upload the required files in the format specified.
Step 6: Make the online application fee payment.
Step 7: Click "Submit" after reviewing the form.
Step 8: Download the confirmation document, then print it out for your records.
Telangana Police Recruitment 2025: Required documents
Original driving licence
Two sets of photocopies of all documents
Admit card or intimation letter
Telangana Police Recruitment 2025: Selection process
Admit Card/Intimation Letter: Issued via the official website to eligible candidates
Physical Measurement Test (PMT)
Driving Test
Certificate Verification
Candidates should visit the TSLPRB's official website for additional relevant information.