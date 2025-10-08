 Telangana Police Recruitment 2025: Registration Opens For 1,743 Driver & Shramik Posts At tgprb.in; Check Eligibility, Fee, Selection Process
TLSPRB has opened registration for 1,743 Driver and Shramik posts in Telangana. Apply online at tgprb.in by October 28, 2025. Check eligibility, application fees, selection process, and required documents before applying.

Telangana Police Recruitment 2025: Registration for Drivers and Shramik positions was opened on October 8, 2025 by the Telangana Police Recruitment Board, or TLSPRB. Those who wish to apply for the aforementioned positions can check and locate the direct link on TLSPRB's official website, tgprb.in. The application deadline is October 28, 2025. This hiring campaign will fill 1743 positions inside the company.

Click here for official notification

Telangana Police Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 1,743

Driver posts: 1,000

Shramik posts: 743

Telangana Police Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Drivers:

Age: 22 to 35 years as on July 1, 2025

Educational Qualification: Must have passed SSC or an equivalent exam approved by the state government as on July 1, 2025

Shramiks:

Age: 18 to 30 years as on July 1, 2025

Educational/Training Qualification: Must have completed an ITI in any of the following trades as of July 1, 2025:

- Diesel/Motor Vehicle Mechanic

- Sheet Metal/MVBB

- Fitter

- Auto Electrician

- Electrician

- Painter

- Welder

- Cutting and Sewing/Upholstery

- Millwright Mechanic

- Or an equivalent Centre of Excellence program in their trade

Telangana Police Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Driver Posts:

General & Other Categories: ₹600

SC/ST (Telangana local candidates): ₹300

Shramik Posts:

General & Other Categories: ₹400

SC/ST (Telangana local candidates): ₹200

Payment Mode: Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or other options available on the TSLPRB website.

Telangana Police Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

To submit your application online, take the actions listed below:

Step 1: Go to tgprb.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the "TSLPRB TSRTC Recruitment 2025" link from the homepage.

Step 3: Select the "Apply Online" menu item.

Step 4: Provide the necessary information, including your name, contact details, and educational background.

Step 5: Upload the required files in the format specified.

Step 6: Make the online application fee payment.

Step 7: Click "Submit" after reviewing the form.

Step 8: Download the confirmation document, then print it out for your records.

Direct link to apply

Telangana Police Recruitment 2025: Required documents

Original driving licence

Two sets of photocopies of all documents

Admit card or intimation letter

Telangana Police Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Admit Card/Intimation Letter: Issued via the official website to eligible candidates

Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Driving Test

Certificate Verification

Candidates should visit the TSLPRB's official website for additional relevant information.

