UGC NET December 2025 Notification Out: Apply Online At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Dates, Eligibility & Fee

UGC NET December 2025: The official announcement for UGC NET December 2025 was published by the National Testing Agency on October 7, 2025. Applications for the exam are now being accepted on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

At a later time, the NTA will distribute information about the exam date, admit card, and city notification slips. For 85 topics, the agency will administer the UGC-NET in December 2025 using a computer-based test (CBT).

UGC NET December 2025: Important dates

Submission of online applications: October 7, 2025

Last date to submit applications: November 7, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM)

Last date for online fee payment: November 7, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM)

Application correction window: November 10 to 12, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM)

UGC NET December 2025: Eligibility criteria

Category 1: Eligible for JRF, Assistant Professor, and Ph.D. admission.

Category 2: Eligible for Assistant Professor and Ph.D. admission (not JRF).

Category 3: Eligible for Ph.D. admission only.

JRF-qualified candidates must appear for an interview as per UGC Ph.D. Regulations, 2022.

Category 2 & 3 candidates can use UGC NET in place of university entrance tests for Ph.D. admission.

Weightage for Ph.D. admission (Category 2 & 3):

- 70% – NET marks

- 30% – Interview/viva voce performance

Validity of NET marks for Ph.D. admission (Category 2 & 3): 1 year from the result date.

The number of candidates qualifying under Category 3 (Ph.D. only) will be decided by the results committee.

Results will be declared in percentiles with normalised marks (if multiple shifts) using the equi-percentile method.

UGC NET December 2025: Application fees

General: ₹1150

General-EWS/OBC (NCL): ₹600

SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender: ₹325

Mode of payment: Net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI

UGC NET December 2025: Steps to apply

Applicants can apply for UGC NET December 2025 by following the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: To register for UGC-NET December 2025, visit the link on the main page.

Step 3: To register, enter your credentials.

Step 4: Complete the application, pay the application fee, and upload any necessary documents.

Step 5: Go over the application and send it in.

Step 6: Download the order confirmation.

Step 7: Save a copy of the same for your records.

UGC NET December 2025: Important instruction

Apply only online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; no other mode accepted.

Submit only one application form per candidate.

Follow the Information Bulletin guidelines strictly; violations lead to disqualification.

Ensure the registered email ID and mobile number are correct and accessible, as all communication will be sent there.

UGC NET December 2025: Exam pattern

Two Sections: Both consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

No break between the two sections.

Part I:

- Marks: 100 for Questions: 50

- Focus: Teaching/research aptitude, reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking, general awareness.

Part II:

- Marks: 200 for Questions: 100

- Focus: Subject-specific/domain knowledge based on candidate’s selected subject.

Duration: 3 hours (180 minutes), all questions compulsory.

Medium of Exam: English & Hindi (except language papers).

Medium choice selected in application form cannot be changed.

UGC NET December 2025: Marking scheme

Each question carries 2 marks.

Correct answer: +2 marks.

Incorrect/unattempted/reviewed questions: 0 marks; no negative marking.

Special cases:

- If multiple options are correct, 2 marks awarded to those who attempted any correct option.

- If all options are correct, 2 marks awarded to all who attempted.

- If question is wrong or dropped, 2 marks awarded to all who attempted.

UGC NET December 2025:

The purpose of UGC-NET is to ascertain if Indian nationals are eligible to receive a Junior Research Fellowship and be appointed as an Assistant Professor, or to be appointed as an Assistant Professor and be admitted to a Ph.D. program, exclusively at Indian colleges and universities.

If candidates have any questions about the UGC-NET December 2025 application process, they can call 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or send an email to ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to visit the NTA UGC NET 2025 official website for additional information.