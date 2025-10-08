 CGPSC Superintendent Notification 2025 Released; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCGPSC Superintendent Notification 2025 Released; Check Details Here

CGPSC Superintendent Notification 2025 Released; Check Details Here

An official notification for the Superintendent (Women and Child Development Department) 2025 positions has been released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). Candidates can view the detailed notification on the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
CGPSC Superintendent Notification 2025 | psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Superintendent Notification 2025: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released an official notification for the position of Superintendent (Women and Child Development Department) 2025. Once the registration window is opened, eligible applicants can apply through the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC Superintendent Notification 2025: Important dates

The application process date is October 10 to November 8, 2025. The correction window will be open from November 9 to 11, 2025, and the recruiting exam is expected to take place on January 18, 2026.

CGPSC Superintendent Notification 2025: Vacancy details

FPJ Shorts
CGPSC Superintendent Notification 2025 Released; Check Details Here
CGPSC Superintendent Notification 2025 Released; Check Details Here
Metro 3 Inauguration Today: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Shares First Glimpses Of Aarey Car Depot, Cuffe Parade Crossover, Tunnels, Stations & More | PICS
Metro 3 Inauguration Today: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Shares First Glimpses Of Aarey Car Depot, Cuffe Parade Crossover, Tunnels, Stations & More | PICS
This Is Godse 2.0: Congress Leader Manickam Tagore Condemns Attack On CJI BR Gavai
This Is Godse 2.0: Congress Leader Manickam Tagore Condemns Attack On CJI BR Gavai
Telangana Police Recruitment 2025: Registration Opens For 1,743 Driver & Shramik Posts At tgprb.in; Check Eligibility, Fee, Selection Process
Telangana Police Recruitment 2025: Registration Opens For 1,743 Driver & Shramik Posts At tgprb.in; Check Eligibility, Fee, Selection Process

The recruitment effort aims to fill 55 openings. The category-wise breakup is:

1. Unreserved: 23

2. Scheduled Caste (SC): 6

3. Scheduled Tribe (ST): 18

4. Other Backward Class (OBC): 8

Read the official notification here

CGPSC Superintendent Notification 2025: Eligibility criteria

Students must have a master's degree in social work (M.S.W. ), sociology, psychology, or a bachelor's degree in law. As on January 1, 2025, candidates must be at least 21 years old and no older than 30. The upper age limit has been eased for reserved category candidates.

Read Also
JPSC Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details Here
article-image

CGPSC Superintendent Notification 2025: Application fees

Aspirants from Chhattisgarh, as well as the state's SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), and PwD categories, must pay a fee of Rs 300, while all other categories pay Rs 400.

CGPSC Superintendent Notification 2025: Selection process

The selection process will be conducted in two stages, consisting of a written examination and an interview. The written examination carries 300 marks, while the interview carries 30 marks, making the total 330 marks.

CGPSC Superintendent Notification 2025: Exam pattern

The written examination will consist of a single objective-type question paper divided into two parts. Part 1 will cover General Knowledge of Chhattisgarh with 50 questions worth 100 marks, while Part 2 will focus on Child Development-related General Knowledge with 100 questions totalling 200 marks. The total number of questions will be 150, and the exam duration will be 3 hours. The medium of the examination will be Hindi and English.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CGPSC Superintendent Notification 2025 Released; Check Details Here

CGPSC Superintendent Notification 2025 Released; Check Details Here

Telangana Police Recruitment 2025: Registration Opens For 1,743 Driver & Shramik Posts At tgprb.in;...

Telangana Police Recruitment 2025: Registration Opens For 1,743 Driver & Shramik Posts At tgprb.in;...

Karnataka Government Schools To Remain Closed Until October 18 As Caste Survey Work Gets Extended

Karnataka Government Schools To Remain Closed Until October 18 As Caste Survey Work Gets Extended

JPSC Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details Here

JPSC Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details Here

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule To Be Released Soon On mcc.nic.in; Check Steps To Download

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule To Be Released Soon On mcc.nic.in; Check Steps To Download