CGPSC Superintendent Notification 2025 Released; Check Details Here

CGPSC Superintendent Notification 2025 | psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Superintendent Notification 2025: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released an official notification for the position of Superintendent (Women and Child Development Department) 2025. Once the registration window is opened, eligible applicants can apply through the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC Superintendent Notification 2025: Important dates

The application process date is October 10 to November 8, 2025. The correction window will be open from November 9 to 11, 2025, and the recruiting exam is expected to take place on January 18, 2026.

CGPSC Superintendent Notification 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort aims to fill 55 openings. The category-wise breakup is:

1. Unreserved: 23

2. Scheduled Caste (SC): 6

3. Scheduled Tribe (ST): 18

4. Other Backward Class (OBC): 8

Read the official notification here

CGPSC Superintendent Notification 2025: Eligibility criteria

Students must have a master's degree in social work (M.S.W. ), sociology, psychology, or a bachelor's degree in law. As on January 1, 2025, candidates must be at least 21 years old and no older than 30. The upper age limit has been eased for reserved category candidates.

CGPSC Superintendent Notification 2025: Application fees

Aspirants from Chhattisgarh, as well as the state's SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), and PwD categories, must pay a fee of Rs 300, while all other categories pay Rs 400.

CGPSC Superintendent Notification 2025: Selection process

The selection process will be conducted in two stages, consisting of a written examination and an interview. The written examination carries 300 marks, while the interview carries 30 marks, making the total 330 marks.

CGPSC Superintendent Notification 2025: Exam pattern

The written examination will consist of a single objective-type question paper divided into two parts. Part 1 will cover General Knowledge of Chhattisgarh with 50 questions worth 100 marks, while Part 2 will focus on Child Development-related General Knowledge with 100 questions totalling 200 marks. The total number of questions will be 150, and the exam duration will be 3 hours. The medium of the examination will be Hindi and English.