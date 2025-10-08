 UPSC CDS II Result 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
UPSC CDS II Result 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

The Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam results will be declared soon by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

article-image
UPSC CDS II Result 2025 Soon | Canva

UPSC CDS II Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam results. Aspirants who took the exam can check their qualifying status on the official website, upsc.gov.in, using their login information. This recruitment effort intends to fill 453 jobs.

UPSC CDS II Result 2025: How to check?

To check the result, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the CDS II result link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login credentials and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the UPSC CDS Result 2025 2 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout of the same for future reference.

UPSC CDS II 2025: Exam dates

On September 14, 2025, the UPSC held three sessions of the CDS II test. The first session lasted from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., the second from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., and the third from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

UPSC CDS II 2025: Marking scheme

The penalty for wrong responses is:

1. There are four possible answers to every question. For each question answered incorrectly by the contender. One-third (0.33) of the marks allocated to the question will be deducted as a penalty.

2. If an applicant provides more than one answer, it will be classified as a bad answer, even if one of the answers is valid, and the penalty will be the same as described above for that question.

3. If a question is left blank, which means the applicant does not provide an answer, there will be no punishment.

UPSC CDS II 2025: What's after the result is declared?

Shortlisted candidates will undergo several stages, beginning with the SSB interview and psychological tests, followed by a medical examination for those selected. After successful completion of these stages, the final merit list will be published, and candidates will be allocated to respective training academies such as IMA, OTA, INA, or AFA. This will be followed by the commencement of training, culminating in their commissioning as officers.

