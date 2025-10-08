 JPSC Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details Here
JPSC Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details Here

The last chance to apply for non-teaching positions in Jharkhand's universities is today, October 8. SC/ST candidates must pay Rs 150; applicants from the Unreserved, EBC, OBC, and EWS categories must pay Rs 600.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
JPSC Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025 | jpsc.gov.in

JPSC Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025: The deadline for applying for non-teaching positions in Jharkhand's universities under Advt. No. 09/2025 is today, October 8. Qualified applicants can apply for the positions on the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in.

JPSC Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Start of application process: September 18, 2025

2. Last date to apply: October 8, 2025 (up to 5:00 pm)

3. Last date to make payment: October 9, 2025 (up to 5:00 pm)

4. Last date to submit a hard copy: October 21, 2025 (up to 5:00 pm)

JPSC Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment intends to fill 23 vacancies. The post-wise breakup is:

1. Registrar: 2

2. Finance Officer: 9

3. Controller of Examinations: 8

4. Deputy Registrar: 2

5. University Deputy Director of Physical Education: 1

6. Assistant Registrar: 1

article-image

JPSC Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025: Documents required

The documents necessary for this recruitment are:

1. Printed copy of the Examination Fee Receipt

2. 10th / Matriculation Certificate and Mark Sheet

3. 12th / Intermediate Certificate and Mark Sheet

4. Graduation Certificate and Mark Sheet

5. Post-Graduation Certificate and Mark Sheet

6. PhD. Degree / Provisional Certificate or Notification (if applicable)

7. NET Passing Certificate (if applicable)

8. Caste Certificate

9. Certificate of Physical Disability (if applicable)

10. OGPA/CGPA/Grade Points to Percentage Conversion Document (if applicable)

11. Experience Certificates

Read the official notification here

JPSC Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Non-Teaching posts 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and then apply for the post.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Review all the details carefully.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

JPSC Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025: Application fees

SC/ST candidates must pay Rs 150; applicants from the Unreserved, EBC, OBC, and EWS categories must pay Rs 600.

