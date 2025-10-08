Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 | canarabank.bank.in

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The online application process for Graduate Apprentices is going to end soon by the Canara Bank. Interested applicants can apply online through the official website of Canara Bank at canarabank.bank.in.

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fees and intimation charges for registration of Apprentices on the Bank’s portal are as follows: Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwBD categories are exempted from paying any fee. However, for all other categories, an application fee of ₹500 (including intimation charges and GST) is applicable. The fee once paid is non-refundable.

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. 20 to 28 years as of September 1, 2025 (relaxation in accordance with government guidelines).

2. A graduate degree in any field from a reputable university. The degree must have been earned between January 1, 2022, and September 1, 2025.

3. Those who have previously completed apprenticeship training or have more than one year of job experience following graduation are ineligible.

Canara Bank's Apprentice Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Canara Bank at canarabank.bank.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Engagement of Graduate Apprentice in Canara Bank under Apprenticeship” link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves with the required details.

Step 4: Next. fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, and then make the payment.

Step 5: Now, review all the details carefully and then submit.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Applicants will be selected by the state depending on their Class 12 or diploma marks. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted for documentation verification and a local language competence test.

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Stipend and duration

Selected apprentices will complete a one-year training program and receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 15,000, which comprises both the bank's contribution and a government subsidy. Apprentices are not eligible for employment benefits like PF, ESI, or gratuity.