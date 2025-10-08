CBSE 2026 LOC Form Submission Closes Today At 11:59 PM On cbse.gov.in; Last Chance To Register Without Late Fee

CBSE |

CBSE 2026 LOC Portal: The registration link for the LOC form for the CBSE Board Exam 2026 will be closed by the Central Board of Secondary Education today, October 8, 2025 at 11.59 p.m. Principals and schools can access the LOC form on the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. A late fee must be paid in order to complete and submit the LOC form.

Since several schools failed to submit their LOCs by the specified time, the Board previously decided to reopen the LOC webpage.

Extended deadline notification

CBSE 2026 LOC Portal: Important dates

Last date for regular submission: October 8, 2025

Last date with late fee: October 11, 2025

CBSE 2026 LOC Portal: Tentative exam schedule

Exam start date: February 17, 2026 (for both Class 10 and 12)

Class 10 exam end date: March 9, 2026

Class 12 exam end date: April 9, 2026

Exam timings:

- Most subjects: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM

- Some subjects: 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM

CBSE 2026 LOC Portal: Steps to fill the LOC

Use the procedures listed below to fill out the LOC form.

Step 1: Go to cbse.gov.in, the CBSE's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the link for the board test.

Step 3: Candidates must click on the LOC link in a new drop-down box that appears.

Step 4: Fill out the form and register online.

Step 5: Click submit after paying the late fee.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page after finishing.

Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

It is anticipated that almost 45 lakh candidates from 26 foreign countries and India would compete in 204 topics in Classes 10 and 12. 2026.

For additional relevant details, candidates can visit the official CBSE website.