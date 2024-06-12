NEET UG 2024: PhysicsWallah Founder Files Petition In SC Challenging Grace Marks Criteria | Instagram/physicswallah

the CEO of Physics Wallah, Alakh Pandey, is said to have launched a public interest litigation (PIL) before the Supreme Court. In response to reports of irregularities in the medical admission exam, he has requested an investigation. In addition, he asked the judge to grant a re-examination.



Pandey has questioned the National Testing Agency's grace mark system. He said that without providing any notice beforehand, the National Testing Agency awarded grace marks to over 1500 candidates following the exam. Students who were able to score 630 or 640 on the mock exam in this scenario received all 720 points. In addition, he has questioned the effectiveness of the agency's exam administration.

He further said, "I believe in the court and our judiciary system. Our students will get justice."

Going to the Hon'ble Supreme Court with our advocate @jsaideepak, today at 10:30 am, to get our petition against NTA mentioned.

I believe in the court and our judiciary system. Our students will get justice.

As reported by LiveLaw, in his plea, Pandey challenges the NTA's "arbitrary" grace mark awarding policy. According to his attorney, Pandey has gathered statements from over 20,000 pupils, demonstrating that at least 1,500 students have randomly received between 70 and 80 scores as grace marks.

This occurs simultaneously with the filing of a petition by another NEET applicant contesting the grace mark award for purported exam time loss. According to the petition, the "normalisation formula" used to determine grace points can only take into account the total number of questions that can remain unanswered as a result of time lost.