NTA Breaks Silence On Bihar Paper Leak Gang And Rajasthan Centre Controversy During NEET UG 2024 Exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally broken its silence on the controversies surrounding NEET UG 2024 exam and has released a detailed FAQs which answers questions pertaining to paper leak, advanced result date and centre controversy.

Bihar Paper Leak Gang

Thirteen people, including four test takers and their relatives, were held in Bihar on suspicion of involvement in the NEET-UG exam paper leak. According to earlier statements made by Patna police sources, approximately 20 participants obtained the NEET-UG question papers and answers one day before the exam date, May 5, 2024.

It was also uncovered that intermediaries in the NEET paper leak scheme requested payments of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh from each candidate seeking medical admission in exchange for giving them with the NEET UG 2024 question paper ahead of time.

However, NTA had finally broken its silence on the paper leak allegation. It stated that not a single report has any supporting documentation that could point to a paper leak. These incidents appear to have more to do with impersonation and cheating than with document leaks.



Additionally, NTA maintained that it has its own standard operating procedures and security protocols; all printed question papers have been recovered and accounted for; and there is no the Paper Leak question.

It said, "NTA has recently received communication from Patna Police regarding the requirement of documents concerning certain candidates. All relevant information and documents have been proactively provided to them. NTA remains committed to fully supporting and assisting all investigations and law enforcement agencies involved in this matter."

Rajasthan Centre Controversy

The NTA also addressed the controversy surrounding an exam centre in Rajasthan from where it was believed that the paper leak was initiated. It said that an incorrect distribution of question papers occurred at one of the exam centres, Girl's Higher Secondary Model School, Mandir, Mantown, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. It was discovered that the Centre Superintendent had given Question Papers meant for candidates taking the Hindi-medium exam to those taking the English-medium exam, and vice versa.

Some candidates became agitated as a result, and even though centre staff tried to stop them, they departed the exam centre with question papers.

Additionally, copies of this question paper were discovered to be making the rounds on social media at approximately 4.25 PM, giving the appearance that the QP had been leaked prior to the exam starting.



However, NTA stated that it is impossible for the candidates who are already seated inside the centre to cheat. NTA said, "there is no way any external person/agency could access the centres, once the examination started. Moreover, all Centres were under CCTV surveillance."

Moreover, On May 5, 2024, the aforementioned Centre in Sawai Madhopur conducted an examination of the concerned candidates using the appropriate medium on the same day.

Advanced Result Date

There was much controversy surrounding the early release of NEET UG 2024 results. The NTA had released the result 10 days prior to the actual date and on the day when the Election results were announced in the country.

On this issue, NTA said that the results of all NTA exams, including NEET (UG) – 2024, are released following the Answer Key challenge period, per NTA policy. "As per our established practice, the timing of the result declaration aligns with our commitment to providing timely results as recommended by the National Medical Commission (NMC) to facilitate prompt counselling and admissions. The result date was pre-scheduled and is not connected to the general election results," NTA said.