NTA Issues FAQs To Address NEET Controversy, Check Full PDF Here

The NEET UG 2024 exam was beset with a number of difficulties this year, such as claims of scoring disparities, problems with the answer key, and questions about exam fairness because of time loss at some centres. The NTA has addressed these concerns by creating committees to look into individual grievances and providing thorough explanations.

To address these concerns, NTA has come up with a thorough FAQ which covers all the controversies surrounding the NEET UG 2024 exam.

What is the role of the NTA in the NEET (UG) – 2024?

It is NTA's duty to administer the test and announce the outcome in accordance with the qualifying standards supplied by NMC. The applicants indicated their category as per with the National Category List, and the outcome has been announced based on the same.

How does the NTA address the issue of candidates forging their NEET (UG) - 2024 scorecards and/or OMR answer sheets and claiming that the NTA has released incorrect results?

On this issue, NTA stated that it has received reports of students falsifying their OMR answer sheets and/or NEET (UG) - 2024 scorecards, with the assertion that NTA has erroneously published the results. The NTA wishes to make it clear that it is totally forbidden to alter or manipulate the OMR response sheet in any way.

NTA replied stating, "as stated in the NEET (UG) information bulletin, tampering with the OMR answer sheet will result in the candidate being debarred from the examination for three years. Additionally, making fake claims by manipulating the responses in the OMR sheet, or tampering with it in any way whatsoever, either before or after the declaration of results, is a serious offense."

Why the Answer Key was changed from one correct option to multiple correct options for a Physics Question?

Using the NCERT Physics Textbook for Class 12 (Part II), a specific question was created for NEET (UG) - 2024 in order to assess candidates' comprehension of nuclear composition and related modifications.

Option (Statement I correct, Statement II erroneous) was the first correct response since Statement II, "Atoms of most of the elements are stable and emit their characteristic spectrum," was included in the question.

NTA said, "Upon receiving 27,020 answer key challenges, including 13,373 for this question, experts reviewed the ambiguity due to differences in the old and new editions of the NCERT textbook. Based on expert opinion, the answer key was updated to reflect that Statement II should be: "Atoms of each element are stable and emit their characteristic spectrum," as per the old textbook. Consequently, two options were considered correct." It further mentioned that it was done as per Information Bulletin of NEET UG.

