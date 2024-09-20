NEET UG 2024 Paper Leak Case: CBI Files Second Charge Sheet Against Six Accused

Representative image. |

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a second charge sheet in connection with the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2024 (NEET UG 2024) question paper leak case, before a Special CBI court in Patna against six accused.

Charges invoked

In an official press release, the CBI said that the charge sheet has been submitted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy), Section 109 (Abetment), Section 409 (Criminal Breach of Trust), Section 420 (Cheating), Section 380 (Theft), Section 201 (Causing Disappearance of Evidence), and Section 411 (Dishonestly Receiving Stolen Property).

Additionally, substantive charges have been invoked under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against the Oasis School’s Principal, Dr. Ahsanul Haque, who was appointed as the City Coordinator and the Vice-Principal, Md. Imtiyaz Alam, who was appointed as the Centre Superintendent by NTA for conduct of NEET UG-2024 examination.

Apart from Haque and Alam, Baldev Kumar (aka Chintu), Sunny Kumar, Jamaluddin (aka Jamal), who is a reporter of a Hindi newspaper in Hazaribagh, and Aman Kumar Singh have been named in the second charge sheet filed by the investigative agency. Earlier, on August 1, the CBI had filed the first charge sheet against 13 accused.

According to the CBI, the investigation has revealed that Haque (Oasis School’s principal) along with Alam (the school’s vice-principal) conspired with other accused to steal the NEET-UG question paper, the CBI informed.

So far, a total of 48 individuals have been arrested in connection with the NEET question paper leak case. The CBI has also identified beneficiary candidates of the question paper leak and has shared their details with the National Testing Agency (NTA) for necessary action.

Investigation with regard to remaining arrested accused and further investigation with regard to other aspects is continuing, the federal agency reaffirmed.