 NEET UG 2024 Paper Leak Case: CBI Files Second Charge Sheet Against Six Accused
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET UG 2024 Paper Leak Case: CBI Files Second Charge Sheet Against Six Accused

NEET UG 2024 Paper Leak Case: CBI Files Second Charge Sheet Against Six Accused

With this, a total of 20 people have been named as accuded across two charge sheets filed by the CBI till now in the NEET UG paper leak case

Vikrant JhaUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative image. |

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a second charge sheet in connection with the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2024 (NEET UG 2024) question paper leak case, before a Special CBI court in Patna against six accused. 

Charges invoked

In an official press release, the CBI said that the charge sheet has been submitted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy), Section 109 (Abetment), Section 409 (Criminal Breach of Trust), Section 420 (Cheating), Section 380 (Theft), Section 201 (Causing Disappearance of Evidence), and Section 411 (Dishonestly Receiving Stolen Property). 

Read Also
NEET UG 2024: Review Plea Filed In SC Challenging August 2 Verdict
article-image

Additionally, substantive charges have been invoked under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against the Oasis School’s Principal, Dr. Ahsanul Haque, who was appointed as the City Coordinator and the Vice-Principal, Md. Imtiyaz Alam, who was appointed as the Centre Superintendent by NTA for conduct of NEET UG-2024 examination.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi This Weekend: From Puppy Yoga To Perfume Playdate, Here's The Best List Of Events Happening
Delhi This Weekend: From Puppy Yoga To Perfume Playdate, Here's The Best List Of Events Happening
CREDAI-MCHI Announces First-Ever 'Ease Of Doing Redevelopment' Expo In Mumbai On September 28
CREDAI-MCHI Announces First-Ever 'Ease Of Doing Redevelopment' Expo In Mumbai On September 28
'What Credit Card & Loan Can Do To Country': Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar Slams People Queuing Up For Apple iPhone 16 Sale In Mumbai, Delhi
'What Credit Card & Loan Can Do To Country': Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar Slams People Queuing Up For Apple iPhone 16 Sale In Mumbai, Delhi
Stormrider Song Review: Jacqueliene Fernandez Fails To Impress As A Singer, Her Debut Track Won't Resonate With Global Audience
Stormrider Song Review: Jacqueliene Fernandez Fails To Impress As A Singer, Her Debut Track Won't Resonate With Global Audience

Apart from Haque and Alam, Baldev Kumar (aka Chintu), Sunny Kumar, Jamaluddin (aka Jamal), who is a reporter of a Hindi newspaper in Hazaribagh, and Aman Kumar Singh have been named in the second charge sheet filed by the investigative agency. Earlier, on August 1, the CBI had filed the first charge sheet against 13 accused.

According to the CBI, the investigation has revealed that Haque (Oasis School’s principal) along with Alam (the school’s vice-principal) conspired with other accused to steal the NEET-UG question paper, the CBI informed.

Read Also
NEET UG Round 2 Results Are OUT: How To Check Results For MBBS, BDS Admission, All Details Here
article-image

So far, a total of 48 individuals have been arrested in connection with the NEET question paper leak case. The CBI has also identified beneficiary candidates of the question paper leak and has shared their details with the National Testing Agency (NTA) for necessary action.

Investigation with regard to remaining arrested accused and further investigation with regard to other aspects is continuing, the federal agency reaffirmed. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET UG 2024 Paper Leak Case: CBI Files Second Charge Sheet Against Six Accused

NEET UG 2024 Paper Leak Case: CBI Files Second Charge Sheet Against Six Accused

CBSE Reschedules CTET 2024 Exam; Check Updated Schedule Here!

CBSE Reschedules CTET 2024 Exam; Check Updated Schedule Here!

After Badlapur Horror, Maharashtra Forms High-Level Committee For School Safety

After Badlapur Horror, Maharashtra Forms High-Level Committee For School Safety

Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Declares Results For Assistant Professor Recruitment Exams; Direct Link Inside!

Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Declares Results For Assistant Professor Recruitment Exams; Direct Link Inside!

Indian Army Open Applications For Technical Graduate Course, Check Eligibility & other Details

Indian Army Open Applications For Technical Graduate Course, Check Eligibility & other Details