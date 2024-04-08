NEET UG 2024: NTA To Reopen Application Window On April 9

iStock

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to reopen the online application process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG 2024) starting tomorrow. Candidates who have yet to submit their applications can do so via the official website - neet.ntaonline.in.

Previously, the NTA had extended the registration deadline from March 9 to 16 in response to requests from candidates who faced various unavoidable obstacles in filling out their forms, as stated in an official notice by the NTA.

How to apply?

1. Visit the official website - neet.ntaonline.in

2. If you're a new applicant, use the 'new registration' link; otherwise, log in using the provided link.

3. Complete the new registration process by providing details such as name, date of birth, gender, mobile number, and email address.

4. Once registered, log in using your application number and password.

5. Fill out the application form.

6. Save, submit, and pay the necessary fees.

7. Download the application form for future reference.

Candidates can choose from various options for login and identification during online form submission, including Aadhaar card, Digi locker, ABC ID, Passport, Pan Card, or any other valid Government Identity Card with a photograph.

Applicants are also required to pay an application fee, with Indian candidates belonging to the General Category charged Rs 1,700. However, there are fee relaxations for reserved categories: Rs 1,600 for General-EWS/OBC-NCL and Rs 1,000 for SC/ST/PwBD/third gender.

The NTA emphasizes that this reopening of applications is a one-time opportunity, and no further chances will be given for applying for NEET UG 2024. They advise candidates to use this opportunity carefully and fill out the online Application Form accordingly.

According to data provided by the NTA, a total of 23,81,833 students have registered for NEET UG 2024 this time, including over 10 lakh male students, over 13 lakh female students, and 24 students registered under the 'third gender' category.

NEET UG 2024 is scheduled to take place on May 5, from 2 to 5 pm, in approximately 571 cities across India and 14 cities outside India, in pen and paper (offline) mode.