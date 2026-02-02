India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Begins For GDS, BPM And ABPM At indiapost.gov.in; Apply Now For 28,740 Vacancies

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Applications are being accepted for Gramin Dak Sevak positions at India Post. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at indiapost.gov.in, India Post's official website. The positions of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevaks will be filled via this recruitment campaign.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Important dates

Registration starts: January 30, 2026

Registration closes: February 14, 2026

Application submission begins: February 1, 2026

Application submission ends: February 16, 2026

Correction window opens: February 17, 2026

Correction window closes: February 18, 2026

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 28,740 (tentative)

Number of postal circles: 23

Posts to be filled:

Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

Branch Postmaster (BPM)

Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between 18 and 40 years

Educational qualification:

Must have passed Class 10 (Secondary School Examination – SSE)

Mathematics and English should be mandatory passing subjects

The Class 10 certificate must be issued by a recognised Board of School Education approved by the Government of India, State Governments, or Union Territories

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Application fees

Application fee: ₹100 (All candidates applying for the notified posts/divisions)

Fee exemption:

- Female candidates

- SC/ST candidates

- Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)

- Transwomen candidates

Mode of payment:

- Credit card

- Debit card

- Net banking

- UPI

Additional charges:

- Applicable service charges for debit/credit cards and net banking will be levied as per rules

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates must take the actions listed below in order to submit the application form:

Step 1: Go to indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, the official India Post GDS website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the GDS Recruitment 2026 notice link.

Step 3: Next, candidates must create their login credentials and register using basic information.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, upload the relevant documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Selection process

Shortlisting method:

Candidates will be shortlisted based on a system-generated merit list

Merit list criteria:

Prepared on the basis of marks obtained in Class 10 (Secondary School Examination)

Grades/points will be converted into marks, if applicable

Marks will be aggregated into percentage up to 4 decimal places

Document verification:

Physical verification of original documents is mandatory

Final selection will be done only after successful document verification

Candidates are advised to visit the official India Post website for detailed guidelines.