Kanpur RTE Admissions Begin For Class 1 & Pre-Primary; 16,160 Seats Available In Private Schools

Kanpur RTE Admissions: Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, children from impoverished sections will get free admission to 16,160 seats in 1,629 private schools in the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh starting in the academic year 2026–2027. Today is the start of the Class 1 and pre-primary application process.

According to Basic Education Officer Surjit Kumar Singh, the RTE Act stipulates that 25 percent of seats be reserved for students from poorer and economically behind groups so that they too can receive a quality education. Minority schools are exempt from this restriction, however private schools connected to the CBSE, ICSE, and UP Board must.

Kanpur RTE Admissions: Seat Allocation

Total seats: 16,160

Number of private schools: 1,629

Rural area seats: 3,825

Urban area seats: 12,335

Kanpur RTE Admissions: Class-wise Distribution

Class 1 seats: 8,419

Pre-primary seats: 7,741

Kanpur RTE Admissions: Benefits for Selected Children

Free education: Up to Class 8

Fee payment: School fees will be paid directly by the government

Financial assistance:

- ₹5,000 per child for books, notebooks and uniforms

- Amount will be credited directly to the child’s bank account

Kanpur RTE Admissions: Priority Categories

Children from poor and weaker sections

SC, ST and OBC category children

Children with disabilities

Children of parents suffering from chronic illnesses

Children from pension-receiving households

Kanpur RTE Admissions: Steps to Apply

Visit rte25.upsdc.gov.in, the official RTE online admission portal

Register on the portal using basic details

Fill in the application form carefully

Upload the required documents, including:

- Income certificate

- Birth certificate

- Aadhaar card

Select up to 10 schools located nearest to the residence

Preference will be given to local children

Admission will be done through a lottery system