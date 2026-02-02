 Kanpur RTE Admissions Begin For Class 1 & Pre-Primary; 16,160 Seats Available In Private Schools
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKanpur RTE Admissions Begin For Class 1 & Pre-Primary; 16,160 Seats Available In Private Schools

Kanpur RTE Admissions Begin For Class 1 & Pre-Primary; 16,160 Seats Available In Private Schools

RTE admissions for the 2026–27 academic year have begun in Kanpur, offering free entry to 16,160 seats in 1,629 private schools. Applications for Class 1 and pre-primary can be submitted online through the official RTE portal.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 02:01 PM IST
article-image

Kanpur RTE Admissions: Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, children from impoverished sections will get free admission to 16,160 seats in 1,629 private schools in the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh starting in the academic year 2026–2027. Today is the start of the Class 1 and pre-primary application process.

According to Basic Education Officer Surjit Kumar Singh, the RTE Act stipulates that 25 percent of seats be reserved for students from poorer and economically behind groups so that they too can receive a quality education. Minority schools are exempt from this restriction, however private schools connected to the CBSE, ICSE, and UP Board must.

Kanpur RTE Admissions: Seat Allocation

Total seats: 16,160

FPJ Shorts
High Voltage Drama In LS: Rahul Gandhi Quotes Ex-Army Chief's Unpublished Memoirs On Ladakh Standoff; Rajnath, Amit Shah Counter Congress Leader
High Voltage Drama In LS: Rahul Gandhi Quotes Ex-Army Chief's Unpublished Memoirs On Ladakh Standoff; Rajnath, Amit Shah Counter Congress Leader
Prakambanam Box Office Collection Day 3: Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, Al Ameen's Horror-Comedy Film Sees 67% Growth, Mints ₹1.51 Crore
Prakambanam Box Office Collection Day 3: Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, Al Ameen's Horror-Comedy Film Sees 67% Growth, Mints ₹1.51 Crore
Thane Sanskruti Arts Festival 2026: Road Closure, Parking Restrictions In Place From February 6-9 Near Upvan Lake | Check Alternate Routes
Thane Sanskruti Arts Festival 2026: Road Closure, Parking Restrictions In Place From February 6-9 Near Upvan Lake | Check Alternate Routes
Brokerage Stocks Fall Up To 6%, Groww Parent Tanks 5.86% After STT Hike
Brokerage Stocks Fall Up To 6%, Groww Parent Tanks 5.86% After STT Hike

Number of private schools: 1,629

Rural area seats: 3,825

Urban area seats: 12,335

Kanpur RTE Admissions: Class-wise Distribution

Class 1 seats: 8,419

Pre-primary seats: 7,741

Kanpur RTE Admissions: Benefits for Selected Children

Free education: Up to Class 8

Fee payment: School fees will be paid directly by the government

Financial assistance:

- ₹5,000 per child for books, notebooks and uniforms

- Amount will be credited directly to the child’s bank account

Kanpur RTE Admissions: Priority Categories

Children from poor and weaker sections

SC, ST and OBC category children

Children with disabilities

Children of parents suffering from chronic illnesses

Children from pension-receiving households

Kanpur RTE Admissions: Steps to Apply

Visit rte25.upsdc.gov.in, the official RTE online admission portal

Register on the portal using basic details

Fill in the application form carefully

Upload the required documents, including:

- Income certificate

- Birth certificate

- Aadhaar card

Select up to 10 schools located nearest to the residence

Preference will be given to local children

Admission will be done through a lottery system

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kanpur RTE Admissions Begin For Class 1 & Pre-Primary; 16,160 Seats Available In Private Schools
Kanpur RTE Admissions Begin For Class 1 & Pre-Primary; 16,160 Seats Available In Private Schools
UP: Class 5 Student Of Lucknow Army Public School Assaulted By Peers, Suffers Serious Eye Injuries &...
UP: Class 5 Student Of Lucknow Army Public School Assaulted By Peers, Suffers Serious Eye Injuries &...
Goa: 3rd-Year Engineering Student Dies By Suicide At BITS Pilani; 6th Such Case In 2 Years
Goa: 3rd-Year Engineering Student Dies By Suicide At BITS Pilani; 6th Such Case In 2 Years
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Begins For GDS, BPM And ABPM At indiapost.gov.in; Apply Now For...
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Begins For GDS, BPM And ABPM At indiapost.gov.in; Apply Now For...
JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026 Declared At jkresults.nic.in; 83.27% Students Pass
JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026 Declared At jkresults.nic.in; 83.27% Students Pass