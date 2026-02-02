Kanpur RTE Admissions Begin For Class 1 & Pre-Primary; 16,160 Seats Available In Private Schools

Kanpur RTE Admissions: Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, children from impoverished sections will get free admission to 16,160 seats in 1,629 private schools in the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh starting in the academic year 2026–2027. Today is the start of the Class 1 and pre-primary application process.
According to Basic Education Officer Surjit Kumar Singh, the RTE Act stipulates that 25 percent of seats be reserved for students from poorer and economically behind groups so that they too can receive a quality education. Minority schools are exempt from this restriction, however private schools connected to the CBSE, ICSE, and UP Board must.
Kanpur RTE Admissions: Seat Allocation
Total seats: 16,160
Number of private schools: 1,629
Rural area seats: 3,825
Urban area seats: 12,335
Kanpur RTE Admissions: Class-wise Distribution
Class 1 seats: 8,419
Pre-primary seats: 7,741
Kanpur RTE Admissions: Benefits for Selected Children
Free education: Up to Class 8
Fee payment: School fees will be paid directly by the government
Financial assistance:
- ₹5,000 per child for books, notebooks and uniforms
- Amount will be credited directly to the child’s bank account
Kanpur RTE Admissions: Priority Categories
Children from poor and weaker sections
SC, ST and OBC category children
Children with disabilities
Children of parents suffering from chronic illnesses
Children from pension-receiving households
Kanpur RTE Admissions: Steps to Apply
Visit rte25.upsdc.gov.in, the official RTE online admission portal
Register on the portal using basic details
Fill in the application form carefully
Upload the required documents, including:
- Income certificate
- Birth certificate
- Aadhaar card
Select up to 10 schools located nearest to the residence
Preference will be given to local children
Admission will be done through a lottery system