 TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Out For 1st, 2nd Year At tgbieht.cgg.gov.in; Here’s How To Download
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has released the TGBIE 1st and 2nd Year hall tickets for the March 2026 exams. Students can download their admit cards from the official website using their login details.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
article-image

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Out: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced the TGBIE 1st and 2nd Year March 2026 hall tickets. To download their admission cards for the theory exams, students can go to the official website. The official website, tgbieht.cgg.gov.in, has the TGBIE First and Second Year Admit Cards 2026.

Candidates can also download their hall tickets using the direct URL provided below. Students must go to the official website and submit their date of birth along with their hall ticket number or SSC hall ticket number in order to receive their hall pass. Students are need to have their TGBIE first and second year hall passes to the testing location.

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Out: Steps to download admit card

The following processes shall be taken to receive the TS inter senior year admit card from the website:

Step 1: Go to tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on Inter Hall Tickets 2026 and A new page will display on the screen

Step 3: Select TS Inter 2nd Year hall ticket 2026 link

Step 4: Enter the roll number in the login window and Submit details

Step 5: The TS inter hall ticket 2026 senior year will display on the screen

Step 6: Print it off and store it for later use.

Direct link to download Ist Year Hall Ticket

Direct link to download 2nd Year Hall Ticket

Diret link to download Bridge Course Hall Ticket 

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Out: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s name

Roll number / Registration number

Examination centre name and address

Date and time of examination

Subject-wise exam schedule

Important instructions for candidates

School stamp/seal

Principal’s signature

