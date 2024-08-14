NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Registration Process Starts Today, Check Steps to Apply

Representational Pic

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate Counselling 2024 from today, August 14. Those who have qualified NEET UG 2024 and wish to apply for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) MBBS and BDS seats can do so at mcc.nic.in, the official website.

NEET UG Counseling Schedule: Round 1

- Registration and Payment Window: August 20 (noon)

- Preliminary Seat Matrix Verification: August 14-15 (by participating institutes and National Medical Commission)

- Choice-Filling Window: August 16 - August 20 (11:55 pm)

- Choice Locking: August 20 (4 pm - 11:55 pm)

- Seat Allocation: August 21-22

- Result Announcement: August 23

- Reporting to Assigned Institutions: August 24-29



Here are the steps to register for NEET UG Counselling 2024:

1. Visit the official NEET UG Counselling website at mcc.nic.in.

2. Navigate to the section dedicated to NEET UG 2024 counselling.

3. Click on the registration link provided for NEET UG 2024.

4. Complete the registration form by filling in the required details.

5. After registration, log in to your account to finalize the application process.

6. Upload the necessary documents and pay the registration fee.

7. Finally, download and print your completed NEET UG Counselling 2024 application form for future reference.

This year’s NEET UG counselling will be done in four rounds for UG seats against all India quotas, deemed institutions, central universities, all AIIMS institutes, and JIPMER (Puducherry and Karaikal). These include the online stray vacant round, round 2, and round 3 of the AIQ

On July 26, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the revised NEET UG 2024 results, indicating that only 17 students achieved a perfect score—a significant 75% decrease from the initial results of 67 toppers. This revision was ordered by the Supreme Court of India, which directed the NTA to recalculate the results and follow the suggestion of IIT Delhi regarding a contentious Physics question.