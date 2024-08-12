 VIDEO: NEET PG Aspirant Denied Entry For Arriving 2 Minutes Late, Chaos Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationVIDEO: NEET PG Aspirant Denied Entry For Arriving 2 Minutes Late, Chaos Goes Viral

VIDEO: NEET PG Aspirant Denied Entry For Arriving 2 Minutes Late, Chaos Goes Viral

Reportedly, the gate was supposed to be closed at 8:30 am, and the aspirant arrived at the centre at 8:32, reports claim.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
article-image

A NEET PG candidate is seen sobbing and yelling loudly in a startling video that has gone viral online. The candidate claims she was turned away from the exam center because she was two minutes late.

Reportedly, the gate was supposed to be closed at 8:30 am, and the aspirant arrived at the centre at 8:32, reports claim. The reports also claim that the aspirant was turned away due to confusion over the correct entry gate, which had not been clearly mentioned.

FPJ Shorts
Senna OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Cast & Where To Stream
Senna OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Cast & Where To Stream
Hindenburg Report Draws A Scope For Investigative Journalism
Hindenburg Report Draws A Scope For Investigative Journalism
Sensex & Nifty Close In Red; Markets Close With Granular Decline After Hindenburg Storm
Sensex & Nifty Close In Red; Markets Close With Granular Decline After Hindenburg Storm
Who Is Nathen Anderson? The Man Behind The US Based Short-Seller Firm 'Hindenburg Research'
Who Is Nathen Anderson? The Man Behind The US Based Short-Seller Firm 'Hindenburg Research'

In the video, a group fo people can be seen gathering near the entry gate as the aspirant tries to get in. On the other hand, the security guards deported at the centre were seen being calm as they closed cleared the gate and made sure that no one entered.

(More Updates To Follow Shortly)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: NEET PG Aspirant Denied Entry For Arriving 2 Minutes Late, Chaos Goes Viral

VIDEO: NEET PG Aspirant Denied Entry For Arriving 2 Minutes Late, Chaos Goes Viral

MH CET 3 Year LLB 2024 Seat Allotment Results OUT; Check Here

MH CET 3 Year LLB 2024 Seat Allotment Results OUT; Check Here

Kerala: Medical Teachers & PG Doctors To Hold Protest Following Trainee Doctor's Rape & Murder In...

Kerala: Medical Teachers & PG Doctors To Hold Protest Following Trainee Doctor's Rape & Murder In...

Germany: A Great Destination For Indian Students Seeking Work-Life Balance

Germany: A Great Destination For Indian Students Seeking Work-Life Balance

GAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For Junior Engineer, Foreman, & Other Posts, Apply Here

GAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For Junior Engineer, Foreman, & Other Posts, Apply Here