VIDEO: NEET PG Aspirant Denied Entry For Arriving 2 Minutes Late, Chaos Goes Viral

A NEET PG candidate is seen sobbing and yelling loudly in a startling video that has gone viral online. The candidate claims she was turned away from the exam center because she was two minutes late.
Reportedly, the gate was supposed to be closed at 8:30 am, and the aspirant arrived at the centre at 8:32, reports claim. The reports also claim that the aspirant was turned away due to confusion over the correct entry gate, which had not been clearly mentioned.
In the video, a group fo people can be seen gathering near the entry gate as the aspirant tries to get in. On the other hand, the security guards deported at the centre were seen being calm as they closed cleared the gate and made sure that no one entered.
(More Updates To Follow Shortly)