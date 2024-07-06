 NEET UG 2024 Counselling Postponed Until Further Notice: SC
NEET UG 2024 Counselling Postponed Until Further Notice: SC

Originally, the NEET UG all-India quota (AIQ) seat counselling was scheduled to start on July 6. This announcement comes after the Supreme Court declined to delay the NEET UG counselling, which was supposed to begin today.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
Representative pic

The counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 has been postponed until further notice. Originally, the NEET UG all-India quota (AIQ) seat counselling was scheduled to start on July 6. This announcement comes after the Supreme Court declined to delay the NEET UG counselling, which was supposed to begin today.

The NEET UG counselling process comprises multiple rounds, including stray vacancy and mop-up rounds. Students who qualified for the medical entrance test must first register and pay the fees for NEET UG counselling, fill in and lock their choices, upload the required documents, and report in person to the allotted institute.

