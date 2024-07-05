NEET PG 2024 Exam Re-Scheduled To August 11, Candidates Express Concern Over Two-Shift System

NEET PG 2024 Exam | (Representational image)

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced a revised date for the NEET PG 2024 examination. The exam, which was previously scheduled for June 23, has been rescheduled to Aug 11 and will be conducted in two shifts.

The announcement of the fresh date has brought with it a new set of confusion for the NEET-PG aspirants, who had been previously waiting for the exam date announcement with bated breath. The confusion pertains to the two shifts announced by the NBEMS.

As per media reports, NBEMS chief Dr Abhijat Sheth said, “To ensure better arrangement for the students the exam is being conducted in two shifts. The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 will continue to be 15th August 2024.” He further added that standard normalisation ratio will be applied in the two shifts.

Many aspirants have voiced that the standard normalisation ratio should not be applicable on an exam as important as NEET PG and have no idea how the two-shift system will work.

“It is completely unfair on the part of NBEMS to put the pressure of adjusting to the new exam pattern on us right before the exam. NEET-PG is one of the most important exams in the country and it should not be treated lightly,” said Dr Nutan Ghanekar. “How is NBEMS going to ensure that paper in either of the shifts is not comparatively easier than the other? This will not protect the sanctity of the exam,” she alleged.

Another candidate, Dr Suman Biswa said that standard normalisation should not be taken into consideration for NEET-PG. “The NBEMS has created even more confusion rather than providing us with some sort of clarity. I don't even understand how they are going to ensure that the exam will be conducted fairly,” Biswa said, adding that NBEMS should explain each change of the exam with a lot of clarity. “Only then will the confusion end,” she concluded.

“I think the decision of conducting the NEET PG 2024 exam in two shifts is concerning at its best,” said an aspirant who chose to remain anonymous. “In the recent times of unwavering chaos and mistrust among candidates about exams in the country, NBEMS should have come up with a system that assures students and not confuses them,” he continued, adding that the exams should have been conducted in fewer centres if that was the issue instead of conducting the same in two shifts. According to the notice released by NBEMS, the cut-off date for eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 remains unchanged at August 15, 2024.