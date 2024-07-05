NEET PG Revised Date Announced: Exams To Be Held On August 11

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced a revised date for the NEET PG 2024 examination. The exam, which was previously scheduled for June 23, has been rescheduled to August 11, 2024, in two shifts.

According to a notice released by NBEMS, the cut-off date for eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 remains unchanged at August 15, 2024. Further details regarding the conduct of the examination in two shifts will be published on the NBEMS website https.matboard.edu.in in due course.

Steps to check revised date

Go to natboard.edu.in and open the NEET PG exam page.

Open the exam date notification.

Download it and check the new exam date.

The NEET PG was postponed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) as a precautionary measure amid allegations against the integrity of competitive examinations in the country.

NEET PG was previously scheduled for June 23, but the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) postponed it. The exam was postponed as a precautionary measure amid allegations against the integrity of competitive examinations in the country.